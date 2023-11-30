Heartland Votes
Authorities searching for suspect in western Kentucky after car chase

By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a suspect who is currently on the run just north of Symsonia, Kentucky.

According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, there is currently a large police presence in the area of KY 131 and Woodland Drive.

He says a police pursuit entered Graves Co. from Marshall County. The suspect has fled from the vehicle on foot in that area.

If you see someone suspicious, please call 911.

