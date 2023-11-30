Authorities searching for suspect in western Kentucky after car chase

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a suspect who is currently on the run just north of Symsonia, Kentucky.

According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, there is currently a large police presence in the area of KY 131 and Woodland Drive.

He says a police pursuit entered Graves Co. from Marshall County. The suspect has fled from the vehicle on foot in that area.

If you see someone suspicious, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.