3rd annual Christmas exhibit on display to bring joy to visitors

The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is hosting its third annual Nativity Walk at the...
The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is hosting its third annual Nativity Walk at the History Center on High Street in Jackson, Missouri.(KFVS)
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You’ve got to bundle up and head outside to enjoy most holiday decorations, but the Cape Girardeau County History Center invites you inside to experience the joy of the season.

The Historical Society is hosting its third annual Nativity Walk at the History Center on High Street in Jackson, Missouri.

We found students from Oak Ridge Elementary enjoying a number of colorful nativity displays, along with decorated Christmas trees and other holiday art.

Director Carla Jordan said the exhibit is meant to give folks a sense of peace and hope during the holiday season.

”No matter what your background is, in your faith, in your religion, in your love of art...maybe design,” Jordan said. “There’s some really cool designs going on here. You should find something here that provides you with comfort and joy.”

Jordan tells us that Santa Claus will be visiting Jackson’s Historical Research Center on Sunday after the city’s Christmas parade.

