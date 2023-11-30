1 dead, 1 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on I-57

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured another Wednesday morning on Interstate 57.

According to Trooper Josh Robinson, the crash happened on November 29 at around 10:10 a.m. It was near mile marker 68 on I-57 in Franklin County.

ISP Troop 10 was called to a two-vehicle collision. When they arrived, troopers found one person dead at the scene. A second person was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released at this time.

