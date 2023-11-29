Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say

Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery.(Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the eye.

According to the Miami Police Department, 44-year-old Sandra Jimenez was taken into custody last Saturday and is facing an aggravated battery charge for the attack.

Officers said Jimenez and her boyfriend of eight years were in an ongoing argument about him looking at other women that escalated that evening.

Jimenez’s arrest report stated that once the couple got home, she jumped on top of him when he lay down on the couch with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.

The 44-year-old reportedly pierced her boyfriend’s right eyelid in the altercation.

Jimenez left the residence after realizing what she had done, police said.

Officers said they eventually found her sleeping in her vehicle nearby where she was arrested.

Jimenez has been charged with a second-degree felony.

The unidentified boyfriend was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Dequilla Williams, 22, of Cape Girardeau, was charged through the Cape Girardeau County...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau stabbing
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Endangered Person Advisory: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Sept. in Poplar Bluff
A section of Illinois Route 14 in Hamilton County was shutdown as state police investigated a...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy...
Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center
Make sure your pets are vaccinated. That’s the advice of local veterinarian, Dr. Ann Seabaugh.
Mystery dog respiratory illness on the rise; Heartland veterinarian offers advice
The Wickliffe to Cairo Bridge has been in the works for a new connection for nearly 10 years.
KYTC hosting 2 public meetings about U.S. 60 Connectivity Study
Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused...
Scott County man facing multiple child molestation, sodomy charges