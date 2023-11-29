‘United We Work’ program hopes to remove transportation barriers for Cape Girardeau employees

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It can be hard to get a job if you don’t have a car, and it’s hard to buy a car if you don’t have a job.

There’s a new program in Cape Girardeau aiming to steer people around those barriers.

“Employers as well as job seekers said that transportation issues is affecting employment,” said United Way of Southeast Missouri Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton.

That’s why United Way of Southeast Missouri and the Cape Girardeau Transit Authority have teamed up to create United We Work.

CGTA vehicles can now give free rides to and from work to those who need it, but the mission behind the project goes a little deeper.

“We didn’t want just to provide transportation, we wanted to help people save for future transportation needs,” said Shelton.

United Way partnered with local banks to help participants save for those needs.

“Anyone who gets to participate in United We Work and gets the first month free needs to set up a bank account so that they can have an automatic withdrawal put into a savings account so that in their second month they can pay for half, and ideally in their third month they will be able to pay for all of it and maybe start to save for their own transportation,” added Shelton.

Rob Gilligan is the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce president.

He said local businesses will benefit from the program as well.

“Finding qualified workforce has become much more difficult in the past few years,” he said. “This is another tool to help people that may not currently be in the workforce because of limitations of access join the workforce and become engaged and productive.”

Shelton said she’s hopeful United We Work will make a difference.

“We want as many people starting new jobs who need transportations to use this,” she continued.

Employers or employees interested in the program can find the application here.

