United Way of Southeast Missouri seeks community input on possible homeless shelter

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With temperatures plunging Tuesday night and the official start of winter right around the corner, organizations like the United Way of Southeast Missouri are scrambling to find overnight shelter for the homeless.

Now the group is hoping you might have an idea that can help.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri will host a virtual meeting beginning at noon on Thursday, November 30 in hopes of finding what could be a life-saving solution.

The group is gathering ideas from the community after failing to get funding approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council.

United Way had hoped to get money from the city to help the Salvation Army open its doors when temperatures fall below 28 degrees.

Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton says that while their plan doesn’t depend on city funding, right now the Salvation Army doesn’t have enough volunteers to operate as an overnight shelter.

So now the organization is working to find a different solution.

“It’s our hope that maybe there’s another location out there that we haven’t thought of that won’t put this strain on this already strained organization,” Shelton said. “We are hoping that many people will come to this meeting with ideas and resources for supporting our homeless and helping us save lives during terrible winter weather.”

In the meantime, Shelton says they plan to put those in need up in hotel rooms as temperatures get dangerously low.

Those interested in attending the meeting can sign up here.

