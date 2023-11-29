Trigg Co. sheriff pleads guilty to misconduct charges

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky sheriff pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 28 after a Kentucky State Police investigation into misconduct.

Sheriff Aaron Acree pleaded guilty to two counts of official misconduct first degree and two counts of menacing. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

According to KSP, Acree, a former KSP trooper, was appointed to sheriff of Trigg County in September 2020. He was re-elected as sheriff in November 2022.

They say the investigation began in the spring of 2022 after allegations of misconduct arose. In fall 2022, after digital forensic evidence was examined, Sheriff Acree was indicted on multiple misdemeanors.

