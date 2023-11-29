Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Trigg Co. sheriff pleads guilty to misconduct charges

A western Kentucky sheriff pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 28 after a Kentucky State...
A western Kentucky sheriff pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 28 after a Kentucky State Police investigation into misconduct.(KTIV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky sheriff pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 28 after a Kentucky State Police investigation into misconduct.

Sheriff Aaron Acree pleaded guilty to two counts of official misconduct first degree and two counts of menacing. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

According to KSP, Acree, a former KSP trooper, was appointed to sheriff of Trigg County in September 2020. He was re-elected as sheriff in November 2022.

They say the investigation began in the spring of 2022 after allegations of misconduct arose. In fall 2022, after digital forensic evidence was examined, Sheriff Acree was indicted on multiple misdemeanors.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Dequilla Williams, 22, of Cape Girardeau, was charged through the Cape Girardeau County...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau stabbing
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Endangered Person Advisory: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Sept. in Poplar Bluff
A section of Illinois Route 14 in Hamilton County was shutdown as state police investigated a...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County

Latest News

Anthony Williams, 37, of Cairo, Ill., was arrested on charges of attempted murder, five counts...
Man facing attempted murder charge after shots fired outside Kentucky Oaks Mall
The demolition date for the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge was set for...
Demolition date for old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge set for Nov. 30
Bryan Depree, 19, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on Tuesday, November 28 on charges of felony...
Cape Girardeau man accused of trying to break into home, shooting door
Police are searching Michael Hunter, 20, of Belleville and Scorian Cortez Johnson, Jr. ,21, of...
Two persons of interest wanted in connection with fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Cahokia Heights