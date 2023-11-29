Heartland Votes
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – It isn’t lonely at the top for Taylor Swift – “the guy on the Chiefs” is also making number one hits.

According to Billboard, “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” Travis Kelce’s duet with his brother Jason Kelce, has reached No. 1 on both the rock digital song sales and holiday digital song sales charts.

The song debuted two weeks ago.

The day after its release, it had already topped the iTunes charts.

“Fairytale of Philadelphia” is featured on the upcoming charity album by Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Meanwhile, Swift’s still basking in the “Afterglow” of her latest success.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and her single “Cruel Summer” is No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

