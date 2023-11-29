Heartland Votes
Sleep-related infant deaths in Missouri are on the rise, annual report finds

Data from 2022 also shows increase in Fentanyl-related child fatalities
An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child...
An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child deaths from sleep-related suffocation.(Storyblocks)
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child deaths from sleep-related suffocation.

According to the Missouri Child Fatality Review Program Annual Report for 2022, of all the infant deaths that were caused by non-medical reasons, 74% were tied to the child’s sleep environment.

The report identified 79 such deaths, representing a 22% increase over the previous year.

“Losing even one infant to a preventable cause is tragic,” said Robert Knodell, Director, Missouri Department of Social Services. “We recognize that parenting an infant can be stressful and overwhelming. Parents are often looking for any way they can to soothe their child, however, it is imperative they understand that not following the ABCs of safe sleep is dangerous and can be potentially fatal for their child.”

Experts advise parents of infants follow the “ABCs of safe sleep,” which stands for alone, back and crib. The acronym is meant to remind parents to be sure their infant is sleeping “alone” with no pillows, blankets, toys or any other items in the crib.

More information about these recommendations can be found at a dedicated page the department’s website.

The CFRP also identified a spike in child deaths related to the potent opioid Fentanyl, with 43 occurring in 2022. Teens between 15 and 17 years old accounted for 20 of those deaths, while another 20 were under the age of 5. That represents a quintupling of fentanyl-related deaths of children under 5.

The CFRP State Panel is forming a subcommittee in response the findings on fentanyl, which will work across departments to identify state-level solutions.

“As children become mobile and enter a phase of development where they are explorers of their environments it is especially important for caregivers to make sure that all medications and substances are locked up and out of reach.” Said Dr. Terra Frazier, associate program director, Child Abuse Pediatrics Fellowship Program at Children’s Mercy Kansas City and chair of the State Child Abuse and Neglect Review Panel.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

