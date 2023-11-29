Heartland Votes
SEMO Women score season high in win over Harris-Stowe

Harris-Stowe at SEMO Show Me Center
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Basketball team scored a season high in defeating Harris-Stowe 86-48 Tuesday at the Show Me Center.

Jaliyah Green led the way with 17 points followed by 14 from Indiya Bowen to help the Redhawks improve to 2-4 on the season.

SEMO returns to action Saturday, December 2 when the Redhawks head to Columbia to take on Mizzou at 2 p.m.

