Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Scott County man facing multiple child molestation, sodomy charges

Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused...
Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused of sex crimes involving a child.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused of sex crimes involving a child.

According to official documents, Bruce Young of Oran, Missouri was charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation aggravated sexual offense of a child less than 17 years of age and offender greater than 4 years older, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one charge of incest. He is not allowed bond.

The alleged incidents happened between November 2022 and January 2023.

The officer leading this investigation responded to a report of sexual assault on September 30.

Young has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Tuesday, December 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Dequilla Williams, 22, of Cape Girardeau, was charged through the Cape Girardeau County...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau stabbing
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Endangered Person Advisory: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Sept. in Poplar Bluff
A section of Illinois Route 14 in Hamilton County was shutdown as state police investigated a...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County

Latest News

A Sikeston tradition returns once again to shine a light on dark winter nights.
‘It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas in Sikeston:’ light display returns for fourth year
Make sure your pets are vaccinated, that’s the advice of local veterinarian, Dr. Ann Seabaugh.
Mystery dog respiratory illness on the rise; Heartland veterinarian offers advice
Nearly 50,000 health care workers in Illinois say they’re underpaid, and they want the...
Health care workers union rallies in Carbondale, Ill.
Next week, students from the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center will present the...
PACTC to present refurbished military Jeep to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial