Scott County man facing multiple child molestation, sodomy charges
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused of sex crimes involving a child.
According to official documents, Bruce Young of Oran, Missouri was charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation aggravated sexual offense of a child less than 17 years of age and offender greater than 4 years older, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one charge of incest. He is not allowed bond.
The alleged incidents happened between November 2022 and January 2023.
The officer leading this investigation responded to a report of sexual assault on September 30.
Young has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Tuesday, December 5 at 10:30 a.m.
