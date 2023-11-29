Scott County man facing multiple child molestation, sodomy charges

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Following an investigation by the Scott City Police Department, a Scott County man is accused of sex crimes involving a child.

According to official documents, Bruce Young of Oran, Missouri was charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation aggravated sexual offense of a child less than 17 years of age and offender greater than 4 years older, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one charge of incest. He is not allowed bond.

The alleged incidents happened between November 2022 and January 2023.

The officer leading this investigation responded to a report of sexual assault on September 30.

Young has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Tuesday, December 5 at 10:30 a.m.

