Rain moving in late tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a much warmer afternoon today as southerly winds moved the chilly air from yesterday out of the Heartland. High clouds are increasing right now ahead of our next storm system. For this evening we will see high clouds from time to time and warmer temperatures. Readings this evening will fall into the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain developing late. highs will reach the lower to middle 50s. Rainfall will be likely Thursday night into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon most of the rain will be well north of the Heartland with temperatures warming to near 60 degrees.

