Suspect in custody after shots fired outside Kentucky Oaks Mall; no threat to community

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody after shots fired outside Kentucky Oaks Mall on Wednesday morning, November 29.

According to a news release from the Paducah Police Department, they responded to a report of shots fired around 10:30 a.m.

They said there was a fight outside of the mall involving three people and a gun was fired.

The suspect is in custody.

Police say there is not an active shooter investigation, and there is no apparent threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550.

