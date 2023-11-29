Heartland Votes
PACTC to present refurbished military Jeep to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial

Next week, students from the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center will present the keys to a restored military Jeep that will be on permanent display at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri.(Perry County School District 32)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Next week, students from the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center (PACTC) will present the keys to a restored military Jeep that will be on permanent display at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri.

The public event is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, December 8 at the Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

Instructor Carl Burr and students in the automotive collision repair technology program at PACTC began the restoration of the Korean War-era Jeep more than two years ago.

The initial plan was for the students to make some dent repairs and repaint the donated Jeep so it could join the other displays at the memorial. However, Burr says that once the students started the work, it became apparent that the vehicle needed more extensive repairs.

“The process entailed removal of all the exterior and interior body paint, cutting out rust, manufacturing and welding in patch panels, manufacturing a frame rail, sealing the repaired panels and extensive painting,” Burr said. “After reassembly, we were able to add the decals, stars, designation insignia, etc.”

Burr says he and his students hated to see the Jeep leave the shop after the final wipedown, but were proud of the outcome.

The fully-restored Jeep made its first public appearance at the Perry County School District 32 Veterans Day Ceremony before being moved to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.

“To say we are excited to receive the finalized Jeep is an understatement,” said Executive Director of Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial Rae Lynn Munoz. “The students and staff have worked so very hard, and all their efforts are truly invaluable.”

For more information, please contact PACTC Director Dan Hecht at (573) 547-7500 (Ext. 1342) or dhecht@pcsd32.com.

