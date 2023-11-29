Nice conditions today, rain moves in tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today is going to be a beautiful Wednesday. Sunny skies are dominant throughout the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It is a great day to get outdoor decorations up before the rain moves in tomorrow. Scattered showers will start to move into the Heartland late Thursday afternoon from the SW. Widespread rain is likely overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Right now, rainfall amounts are trending near the 1″ range. The rain is expected to move out by lunchtime on Friday, but winds will remain gusty out of the SW.

The weekend is looking mostly dry with the exceptions of a pop up shower late Saturday night and possibly Sunday night. Outside of that highs will stay in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies during the day. Evenings will feel chilly with lows in the upper 30s.

