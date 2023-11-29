National tour of ‘Peter Pan’ to stop in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The national tour of “Peter Pan” will stop at the Carson Center Friday, December 1.

The touring company will stop in 19 cities around the United States and Mexico. It premieres at the Carson Center at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets are on sale at the box office. Prices range from $54 to $94. You can buy tickets by calling 270-450-4444, online or in person during business hours, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

