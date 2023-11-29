Heartland Votes
Mystery dog respiratory illness on the rise; Heartland veterinarian offers advice

Local veterinarian speaks on new dog illness.
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Make sure your pets are vaccinated, that’s the advice of Heartland veterinarian, Dr. Ann Seabaugh, as we learn more about a respiratory illness spreading across several states.

Seabaugh tells us they know the virus causes symptoms similar to kennel cough, but right now they do not know what causes it.

Dr. Seabaugh said if you notice your pet developing a cough or other respiratory symptoms, reach out to your local vet.

