Mo. Dept. of Conservation needs birders to help with Audubon Christmas Bird Count

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging experienced birders to become citizen scientists.

The department is asking birders to help with the National Audubon Society’s 124th Christmas Bird Count between December 14 and January 5, 2024.

According to MDC, the Christmas Bird Count is an annual bird census where thousands of volunteers across the U.S., Canada and other countries go out over a 24-hour period to count birds.

They say the data on winter bird populations helps track the long-term status of species and large-scale trends.

Each count has a coordinator who assigns portions of a 15-mile diameter count circle to participants to count all birds seen and heard over a 24-hour period.

Missouri hosts about 20 CBCs.

You can find more information on the Christmas Bird Counts online.

