Mo. Dept. of Conservation needs birders to help with Audubon Christmas Bird Count

The Missouri Dept. of Conservation needs experienced birders to help with the National Audubon...
The Missouri Dept. of Conservation needs experienced birders to help with the National Audubon Society’s 124th Christmas Bird Count between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. Go out over a 24-hour period on one calendar day to count birds, such as this northern flicker.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging experienced birders to become citizen scientists.

The department is asking birders to help with the National Audubon Society’s 124th Christmas Bird Count between December 14 and January 5, 2024.

According to MDC, the Christmas Bird Count is an annual bird census where thousands of volunteers across the U.S., Canada and other countries go out over a 24-hour period to count birds.

They say the data on winter bird populations helps track the long-term status of species and large-scale trends.

Each count has a coordinator who assigns portions of a 15-mile diameter count circle to participants to count all birds seen and heard over a 24-hour period.

Missouri hosts about 20 CBCs.

You can find more information on the Christmas Bird Counts online.

