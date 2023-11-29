MDC reports hunters harvested 11k deer during new CWD portion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters harvested 11,705 deer during the state’s new chronic wasting disease (CWD) portion of the firearms deer hunting season.

From November 22 through Nov. 26, 11,705 deer were harvested in CWD Management Zone counties. From those numbers, 4,707 were antlered bucks, 1,074 were button bucks and 5,924 were does.

According to the MDC, the CWD portion was timed to occur during the end of the primary rut when deer movement is typically good and hunter interest remains high.

Hunters were allowed to use any unfilled firearms deer hunting permits during the CWD portion and had to abide by the statewide limit of one antlered deer during the firearms deer season, all portions combined. Hunters also had to abide by county-specific firearms antlerless permit numbers.

CWD testing was not required during the CWD portion, but voluntary CWD testing is available through the entire deer season.

You can find out more about CWD sampling here.

The MDC initiated the new portion to increase deer harvest in the CWD Management Zone to help slow the spread of the disease. Learn more about CWD at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.

Archery deer hunting continues through January 15, 2024. The late antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs December 2 through Dec. 10 in open counties and the alternative methods portion will occur Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2024.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.

