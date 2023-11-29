Heartland Votes
KYTC announces two public meetings for U.S. 60 Connectivity Study

Meetings on U.S. 60 Bridge Connectivity Study.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has scheduled two public information meetings on the U.S. 60 Connectivity Study.

According to KYTC, this Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study is looking at the feasibility of a new U.S. 60 corridor and Ohio River bridge crossing between U.S. 60 at Barlow, Ky. and Interstate 57 near Future City, Illinois.

The two public meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, November 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ballard Memorial High School Cafeteria in Barlow, Ky. and Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cairo High School in Cairo, Illinois.

Each meeting will be an open house format. Those interested may stop by to review presentations and provide input.

KYTC staff and members of the study team will be available to answer questions and gather public comments. The same information, handouts, displays and public comment forms will be available at both meetings.

The purpose of the U.S. 60 Connectivity Study is to provide an assessment of the benefits and impacts of developing a more direct route between U.S. 60 in western Kentucky and I-57 in southern Illinois. The study examines the environmental, social and economic effects of a potential new corridor.

KYTC will use the study findings to determine if they will advance this U.S. 60 Corridor or the U.S. 51 Bridge Replacement project near the existing U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge.

Anyone who is unable to attend one of the two meetings may view displays and materials at the KYTC Paducah office or at US60ConnectivityStudy.com. Public comment forms will also be available online following the second meeting.

Individuals or organizations who wish to submit comments outside of the public meetings may also address them to Kyle Poat, PE, at the KYTC District 1 Office at 5501 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah, Ky., 42003 or by calling (270) 898-2431.

Comments will be accepted until December 30, with all comments becoming part of the official meeting record.

