‘It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas in Sikeston:’ light display returns for fourth year

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston tradition returns once again to shine a light on dark winter nights.

Light Up Sikeston with the Hope of Jesus is happening each night all December long on North Ingram Road, after a lighting ceremony the night of November 25.

The self-guided drive-through tour includes a 96-foot lighted tunnel and a 30-foot Christmas tree, with close to a hundred businesses and organizations signed up to participate this year.

The Light Up Sikeston trail includes a 96-foot light tunnel. (KFVS)

Organizers say people from Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and beyond come to view the lights, and it’s estimated as many as 15,000 cars drive through through the trail.

Pastor John McHaffie of Sikeston First Assembly of God appeared on Heartland Afternoon November 29 to talk about the effort.

McHaffie said the event got its start back in 2020 as a way to help people feel more hopeful during pandemic isolation. “By February 2021, we had several people saying, ‘Can we get involved?’ And here we are again.”

McHaffie said they send out a request to area groups and businesses in the spring asking for participants. People respond, and provide their own decorations and signs.

The effort takes weeks of hard work, with a main team of about eight people going out to set up the lights. Volunteers from the Hope Center, Sikeston First Assembly of God, and the community also lend a hand.

“The week before we turn the lights on, the guys on the team that put this on, we’re tired of it already,” said McHaffie. “Then all of a sudden, the first giggle of a kid going, ‘It’s so pretty!’ That makes the difference.”

On Saturday nights, people are standing out in the display, greeting viewers and sometimes handing out hot chocolate.

McHaffie said many people stop to take photos, including selfies and family pictures, in front of the various displays.

Along the trail, there’s a red donation box for people to contribute cash. The money goes to Aspire Women’s Center in Sikeston, a women’s health and pregnancy resource center.

Donations from Light Up Sikeston viewers go to Aspire Women's Center in Sikeston, Mo. (1129_kfvs)

Light Up Sikeston will be available for the public to enjoy through January 1, 2024.

