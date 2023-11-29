Heartland Votes
Ill. State Police investigating deadly crash in Hamilton County; roadway blocked

2 dead following crash in Hamilton County.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A section of Illinois Route 14 in Hamilton County is shut down as state police investigate a deadly crash.

According to Trooper Josh Robinson with the Ill. State Police, troopers were called to Ill. Rte. 14 west of Waverly Road at 10 Mile Road for a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Two occupants from the first vehicle died at the scene.

The roadway remains blocked.

No further information is available at this time.

