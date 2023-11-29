Ill. State Police arrest Johnson Co. man for aggravated battery to 1-month-old child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Goreville, Illinois man was arrested on Tuesday for crimes against a child following an investigation by the Ill. State Police.

According to ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials, 18-year-old Blake A. Street is now in custody for aggravated battery to a child, a Class X felony, after an incident that happened last week.

On Wednesday, November 22 around 11 p.m., the ISP DCI Zone 7 was requested by the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) to investigate life-threatening injuries to a one-month-old child.

Yesterday, November 28, Street was arrested by ISP DCI Zone 7 agents, with the assistance of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and DCFS following a thorough investigation.

The Johnson Co. State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges and Street is currently being held at the Massac County Jail pending a detention hearing.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at (618) 845-3740 (Ext: 281).

This investigation is ongoing.

