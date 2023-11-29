IDNR gives Jonesboro Elementary School funding for field trips

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has awarded more than $5,200 in donated grant funds to five schools in the state for field trips.

And for seventh and eighth grade students at Jonesboro Elementary School, they will be getting nearly $1,400 in funding for four different field trips.

The awards and destinations are listed below:

Seventh grade: $325 - Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Madison County

Seventh and eighth grades: $500 - Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site in Springfield

Eighth grade: $500 - Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site and war memorials at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield

A total of 5,272.66 was awarded for the 2023-2024 school year. Other schools given funding include Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School, Skokie; Midwest Academy for Gifted Education, Chicago; Villa Grove CUSD 302, Villa Grove and Evergreen Elementary School, Carol Stream.

It’s all thanks to the IDNR’s State Historic Sites Field Trip Grant program and private donations to IDNR-managed state historic sites.

“This program enables students to visit sites throughout Illinois to see first-hand what they’ve been learning about in the classroom,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “Students need the opportunity to experience Illinois’ historical resources in person. We are pleased to be able to support learning outside the classroom with these grants.”

According to the IDNR, the State Historic Sites Field Trip Grant program was initiated during the 2020-2021 school year. The competitive program allows Ill. teachers to apply for funds to take students on field trips to visit and learn at select Ill. state historic sites. Learning activities must directly relate to the school’s curriculum.

The annual application deadline is September 30. Funding covers bus transportation.

The 2024-2025 school year application will be available online in the summer of 2024.

For more information about the program, email the IDNR Division of Education at dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov. Click here to make a donation.

