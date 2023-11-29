Heartland Votes
Health care workers union rallies in Carbondale, Ill.

Nearly 50,000 health care workers in Illinois say they’re underpaid, and they want the...
By Colin Baillie
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Nearly 50,000 health care workers in Illinois say they’re underpaid, and they want the governor to do something about it.

A union representing those workers is taking the concerns across the state. They stopped in Carbondale on Wednesday, November 29 to rally for higher wages and a path to retirement.

Health care, child care, home care and nursing home workers make up the Service Employees International Union.

They say what they get paid, makes it hard to make ends meet.

“People don’t understand that the pay that we’re being paid is not sufficient for any person and child to live off of,” said Jeff Pool, homecare worker part of SEIU.

Pool said he makes $17.50 an hour, but it’s not enough. He and others were in Carbondale on Wednesday to echo the same demands they’re bringing to the bargaining table.

“I find it very depressing that a man that’s 60 years old can’t think about retiring. And he has to work 60 hours a week. And there’s no way for me to stop it so my retirement is not going to be around,” said Pool.

The workers say their jobs are essential to help people in need.

People like Jessica Kopacz was speaking from the perspective of a working parent who relies on her child care provider.

“As a single mother of a developmentally delayed child, access to child care has been a situation and a struggle in our household,” she said.

In addition to being underpaid, Kopacz said the union is understaffed and she’s calling on the state to make improvements.

“We can solve our current workforce shortage by making care jobs good jobs, that means jobs with both keeping existing caregivers and attracting new caregivers. Jobs that pay truly living wages and provide retirement benefits to workers to have a path to retirement,” Kopacz added.

Pool agreed.

“Because the shortage of workers, the shortage of pay and it’s so difficult to find workers because there isn’t incentives for them to start working here,” Pool said.

We reached out to Governor JB Pritzker’s office and they are unable to comment on ongoing negotiations. SEIU said they are bargaining with the state this upcoming Tuesday.

