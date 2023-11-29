Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Hate crimes spike in the U.S. as tensions for Israel-Hamas war rages on

Tensions grow deeper as hate crimes increase against Jewish and Muslim people
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Vermont man is behind bars after being accused of shooting three Palestinian students in what police are calling a possible hate crime. It happened Saturday night near the University of Vermont. Reports say the trio, three 20-year-old college students were in town for the holidays visiting family when a White man walked up to them and pulled the trigger.

Law enforcement says the incident appears to be a hate crime.

As the number of crimes against Muslim and Jewish people continues to grow here in the United States, several civil rights groups are joining members of congress to speak out; not only about how this impacts the victims and their families but also how these crimes have the power to impact these communities, eve after the war is over.

We’ve seen several protests for both sides throughout our nation since the October 7th attack in Israel. Many of these protests have been peaceful but several others have ended in violence or laid a foundation for hate crimes.

“It creates an enormous sense of loss and sadness and a lot of insecurity in the community,” said senator, Peter Welch.”

Many members of congress are now calling for Palestinians to be expelled from the United States. Senator Welch now arguing that that goes against America’s funding principles.

“The idea that these three students would be thrown out -that’s what that suggestion is,” said Senator Welch.  “They’re going to school’s like Brown and Trinity where my daughter went; it’s wrong. I oppose it.”

Senator Welch said there is no current legislation that addresses these potential hate crimes but he said it is indeed a priority for many members of congress.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Dequilla Williams, 22, of Cape Girardeau, was charged through the Cape Girardeau County...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau stabbing
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Endangered Person Advisory: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Sept. in Poplar Bluff
FILE: Dr. Brian Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15 after law enforcement was made...
Pediatric doctor charged with attempting to produce child porn, authorities say

Latest News

A John Doe homicide victim found in 1978 has been positively identified as Michael Ray...
Suspected serial killer victim identified after 49 years
President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden targets GOP Rep. Boebert in her district in a fresh political attack on Republicans
A young kitten, who was brought to Massachusetts in hopes of getting him treatment for severe...
Gumby, the kitten with severe leg deformity, finds forever home
Federal agency targets housing affordability in new program
Federal agency targets housing affordability in new program
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25,...
Trump embraces the Jan. 6 rioters on the trail. In court, his lawyers hope to distance him from them