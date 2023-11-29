Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson celebrates completion of Rte. A bridge over Whitewater River

Gov. Mike Parson attended a celebration marking the completion of the Route A bridge over...
Gov. Mike Parson attended a celebration marking the completion of the Route A bridge over Whitewater River in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday, Nov. 28.(Source: Gov. Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The completion of the new Route A bridge over Whitewater River in Cape Girardeau County was celebrated on Tuesday, November 28.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson attended the celebration at the site of the bridge, which was included in the Focus on Bridges programs to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the bridge was completed two months ahead of schedule. It was completed on Tuesday, October 24.

Robertson Contractors Team, headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Mo., was selected to design and construct the $21.3 million project in August 2020. The team was comprised of Robertson Contractors, Inc., Horner & Shifrin and Penzel Construction Company, Inc.

The completion of the Route A bridge also marked the completion of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle project.

MoDOT said the design-build project delivered 17 bridge improvement projects to southeast Missouri.

