Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff Wed. in honor of Ky. soldier who died in World War II

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, November 29.(MGN / Pexels)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, November 29.

The order is in honor of a Kentucky soldier who died in World War II, whose remains were only identified this summer.

U.S. Army Pfc. Henry C. Wade of Decatur, Kentucky, was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was killed in a battle with German forces near the Belgian-German border in November 1944.

A graveside service with full military honors will take place at Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky, at 12:30 p.m. eastern standard time on Wednesday.

Flags across the commonwealth are already at half-staff in honor of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor Pfc. Wade as well.

For more information, visit governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

