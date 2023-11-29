First Alert Wednesday Outlook

Heartland Votes
A bit warmer today.....clouds and rain move in on Thursday....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
One more dry day before clouds and rain move in tomorrow. Today will start out clear and cold again, but a southwest breeze should push temps into the mid to upper 50s for highs by this afternoon despite some high clouds. A bit of a southwest breeze but not too windy. That south breeze will keep air temps above freezing tonight for a change. Skies become mostly cloudy on Thursday with an increasing chance of showers or areas of rain especially by afternoon. The rain looks the heaviest Thursday night into Friday morning…with rain tapering off from SW to NE on Friday…maybe even some sunshine through the clouds by afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to be around one inch, with some local variations.

The weekend continues to look partly cloudy and seasonably cool, with an isolated shower or two possible. As we get into next week, the flow becomes northwesterly again, bringing a moderate cooling trend…but at this point temps for next week look just slightly below average, with mainly dry conditions for most of the week.

