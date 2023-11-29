Heartland Votes
First Alert: Slightly warmer, dry ahead of soggy Thursday

It will be another sunny afternoon in the Heartland.
It will be another sunny afternoon in the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Today is starting out clear and cold, but a southwest breeze should push temperatures into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

It will not be too windy and the southwest breeze will keep air temps above freezing tonight.

Skies will become mostly cloudy on Thursday with an increasing chance for showers by afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday night into Friday morning.

Rainfall totals are expected to be around one inch, with variations.

There could be some sunshine through the clouds by Friday afternoon.

The weekend continues to look partly cloudy and seasonably cool, with an isolated shower or two possible.

A moderate cooling trend arrives next week.

Temps look slightly below average with mainly dry conditions for most of the week.

