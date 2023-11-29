Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Christmas is coming: Here’s when the deadlines are for shipping packages

The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.
The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even Santa has delivery deadlines.

To ensure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

However, if you’re doing priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Meanwhile, FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Illinois State Police headquarters in Springfield, Illinois.
ISP release Clear and Present Danger report
What injured a man is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.
Police investigating what left a man in critical condition
Dequilla Williams, 22, of Cape Girardeau, was charged through the Cape Girardeau County...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau stabbing

Latest News

FILE -- Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
Police rescued two people from a burning home Tuesday morning, November 28.
Johnson City, Ill. police rescue 2 from burning home
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Endangered Person Advisory: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Sept. in Poplar Bluff
With temperatures plunging Tuesday night and the official start of winter right around the...
United Way of Southeast Missouri seeks community input on possible homeless shelter