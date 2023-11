JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A new ALDI location will open in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, December 7.

The first store location in Jackson will be at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. It opens to customers for the first time at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

From there, it will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.