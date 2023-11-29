5 Heartland small businesses inducted into “Illinois Made” program

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Today, 48 small businesses across the state of Illinois joined an elite club. And five of those businesses are from here in the Heartland.

Governor JB Pritzker announced the newest inductees to the Ill. Tourism Office “Illinois Made” program. It honors small businesses for their authentic experiences and innovative products.

“The Illinois Made program selects a group of the most exemplary hidden gems and one-of-a-kind small businesses and encourages Illinoisans and visitors alike to discover the experiences that each of them offer,” Gov. Pritzker said.

Five businesses in southern Illinois were selected including Glaciers End, LLC in Marion, Art Gallery Off the Square in Vienna, Pulliam Creek Farms Candle Company in Harrisburg, Crooked Creek Winery in Centralia and Wayward Wovens in Du Quoin.

The Ill. Office of Tourism will feature the newest honorees in this year’s Illinois Made Holiday Guide. They’ll also be included on road-trip itineraries, video spots highlighting them and more.

The Illinois Made program began in 2016. Since then, it’s honored more than 270 unique small businesses across the state.

