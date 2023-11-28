Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen

Around 25% of consumers still have holiday debt from last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A study by Bread Financial found that 64% of people say they are financially incompatible with their partner.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said there can be more arguments over money between couples this time of year.

“It would be important to have a plan at the beginning of this time and working through together and really thinking about your priorities as a couple and as a family as well,” Dale suggested.

Dale encouraged couples to work together to create a budget they both agree with. The budget could be a total spending amount for the season or a list of what to buy and who buys it. She said the most important thing is to make sure both partners agree and stick to the plan.

Dale said this is the best way to ensure couples are on the same page, especially when it comes to buying gifts for each other.

There are many guides available online to help couples, or anyone, create a holiday budget:

Wall Street Journal: How to Make a Holiday Budget—and Stick to it

NerdWallet: How to Build a Holiday Budget That Works Every Year

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: A five-step spending plan to avoid holiday debt

Here is a roundup of previous Watching Your Wallet articles on holiday spending:

Building a holiday budget to keep you on track this season

Expert advice for holiday shopping on a budget

Don’t break your gift budget this holiday season

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Illinois State Police headquarters in Springfield, Illinois.
ISP release Clear and Present Danger report
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
What injured a man is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.
Police investigating what left a man in critical condition
The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster, attempted to make a...
Campbell man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.
Officers find 1,000+ pieces of mail stashed in car trunk after chase
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
Dequilla Williams, 22, of Cape Girardeau, was charged through the Cape Girardeau County...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau stabbing
FILE - Rep. George Santos, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in...
Democratic lawmaker moves to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy