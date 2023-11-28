Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Turning warmer tomorrow, rain by Thursday

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 11/28
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was a cold day across the area and with clear skies and light winds, temperatures will drop rapidly this evening. Readings will likely drop well down into the 20s before midnight. After midnight winds will begin to turn out of the south and this will allow for temperatures to slowly rise by morning. For your Wednesday we will see southwesterly winds increase and it will become gusty during the afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 50s north to the lower 60s far southwest.

Rain will move back into the are Thursday into Thursday night. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Most of the rain will move out of the area by midday Friday. Temperatures will remain above average into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Illinois State Police headquarters in Springfield, Illinois.
ISP release Clear and Present Danger report
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
What injured a man is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.
Police investigating what left a man in critical condition
The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster, attempted to make a...
Campbell man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cold again today before we warm-up tomorrow
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 11/28
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 11/28
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 11/28
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 11/28
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 11/28
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 11/28