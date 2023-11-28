Turning warmer tomorrow, rain by Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was a cold day across the area and with clear skies and light winds, temperatures will drop rapidly this evening. Readings will likely drop well down into the 20s before midnight. After midnight winds will begin to turn out of the south and this will allow for temperatures to slowly rise by morning. For your Wednesday we will see southwesterly winds increase and it will become gusty during the afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 50s north to the lower 60s far southwest.

Rain will move back into the are Thursday into Thursday night. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Most of the rain will move out of the area by midday Friday. Temperatures will remain above average into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.