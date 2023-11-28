Heartland Votes
State Rep. urges Gov. Parson to ban resettlement of Palestinian refugees from Gaza in Mo.

Missouri State Representative Chris Dinkins (R) represents District 144, which includes Wayne, Shannon, Madison, Reynolds, Iron, Washington and Bollinger Counties.(Source: Mo. State Representative Chris Dinkins)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LESTERVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - In a letter to Governor Mike Parson, State Representative Chris Dinkins is urging the governor to ban the resettlement of Palestinian refugees from Gaza in the state of Missouri.

State Rep. Dinkins is urging Gov. Parson to take executive action.

In the letter to the governor, Dinkins wrote “I echo the sentiments of many Missourians who share great concern about welcoming individuals from regions whose belief systems are rooted in anti-American and anti-Israel sentiments. I have zero confidence in the ability of the Biden Administration to effectively vet refugees from Gaza before entering our country,” stated Dinkins. “It is imperative that we prioritize the safety and values of our state and take a clear stand in opposition to refugee resettlement in Missouri.”

In a released statement Dinkins says her letter to Parson takes a bold stance in the response to the war between Israel and Hamas, but she believes refusing the resettlement of any Palestinian refugees from Gaza would be a proactive safeguard for the safety and security of Missouri citizens.

Dinkins is a Republican Caucus Chairwoman representing District 144, which includes Wayne, Shannon, Madison, Reynolds, Iron, Washington and Bollinger Counties.

