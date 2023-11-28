SIUC football fans gearing up for the Saluki’s second round playoff game

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - We learned Saluki players will be flying out of Veteran’s Airport Friday morning, December 1 for the next playoff game.

A lot of Saluki fans will be making plans to watch the big game back here in the Heartland.

There is that big game buzz here on campus. We spoke with some players, community members and students and everyone is ready to cheer on the Salukis.

“It’s a special moment, you know. We’re excited to be in this predicament in this time frame, it’s a good moment for SIU,” Dylan Chambers, president of the Dawg Pound, said.

Southern Illinois football is back in the playoffs again this year, and now they’re traveling out west to play the University of Idaho.

“It’s been a while since football kind of getting over those humps. We hosted last week so that was something that was really special. As somebody that’s grown up here, been around here, in ‘09 I was still a kid so I’ve kind of grown up and after seeing all that and coming here years later and kind of get to see that again it’s been really cool,” Chambers said.

SIU has two official watch party locations, 618 Taphouse in Marion and Buffalo Wild Wings in Carbondale.

Angi Diekmann, the general manager for Buffalo Wild Wings in Carbondale, said she is ready to welcome all Salukis Saturday evening.

“We’re just expecting that hopefully everyone comes out and just kind of supports the Salukis and cheers them on from here. I know it’s a far travel, so hopefully everyone can just kind of come and find home at Buffalo Wild Wings,” Diekmann said.

They plan to make it a special night for Saluki fans.

Many around Carbondale are excited about the football team’s success, and the Dawg Pound leader wants the entire community to show up and watch the game.

“Everybody man, we want Salukis through and through to show up, pop out, it’s all apart of the experience. So the more the merrier, as many people as we can get out there I think it’s going to be really special,” he said.

Kickoff for the Salukis is set for 9 p.m. CT. You’ll be able to catch highlights on Heartland Sports with Todd Richards.

