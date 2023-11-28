Heartland Votes
Shawnee Health groundbreaking for new health care resource

New Community Health Center groundbreaking.
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking on Tuesday, November 28 celebrated a new health care resource in southern Illinois.

Shawnee Health officials gathered Tuesday afternoon to prepare for the new community health center.

We’re told the organization bought an old building directly south of their Carbondale location, in the 500 block of South Lewis Lane.

Officials say they plan to demolish part of that building in the process of turning it into a health facility.

