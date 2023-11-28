Heartland Votes
Police respond to stabbing in Cape Girardeau

Officers responded to a stabbing in Cape Girardeau on Monday afternoon, November 27.
Officers responded to a stabbing in Cape Girardeau on Monday afternoon, November 27.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a stabbing in Cape Girardeau on Monday afternoon, November 27.

They were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Broadway Street in reference to a male with a stab wound.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, investigators learned the male was stabbed during a fight that took place at home on the 900 block of North Frederick Street.

Police said one person was taken into custody pending formal charges.

The condition or severity of the victim’s injury is unknown at this time.

