Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.(Monkey Business Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs has now been reported in more than a dozen states.

Researchers are struggling to understand what is happening.

Scientists in New Hampshire haven’t been able to identify any virus, bacteria, or fungus responsible.

Researchers in Colorado believe it starts with a virus that develops into secondary bacterial pneumonia.

So far, the illness has popped up in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.

So far, veterinarians haven’t found any medication or therapy for the illness.

Many dogs get over it in a couple of weeks, but it’s been fatal in some.

Due to a lack of a centralized reporting system for dogs, it’s not known exactly how many cases there are, how far the disease has spread, or what the fatality rate is.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Illinois State Police headquarters in Springfield, Illinois.
ISP release Clear and Present Danger report
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
What injured a man is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.
Police investigating what left a man in critical condition
The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster, attempted to make a...
Campbell man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
Shawnee Health leaders gathered for the demolition of an old building ahead of construction...
Part of old building demolished ahead of construction on new Shawnee Health community health center
FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on...
US tells Israel any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement
Missouri students in grades K-12 can help fight litter with the Missouri Department of...
MoDOT invites Missouri schools to participate in trash can decorating contest