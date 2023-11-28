Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November 27.

Emergency crews were called around 10 p.m. to the crash on Route KK, approximately 3 miles south of Essex.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Caleb E. Cockrell was driving a pickup truck southbound on Rte. KK when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a tree.

Cockrell died at the scene.

Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham said next of kin has been notified of Cockrell’s death.

MSHP said Cockrell was not wearing a seat belt and the truck was totaled in the crash.

Members of the Stoddard County Ambulance District, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and Essex Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Illinois State Police headquarters in Springfield, Illinois.
ISP release Clear and Present Danger report
What injured a man is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.
Police investigating what left a man in critical condition
The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster, attempted to make a...
Campbell man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle
Investigators in Williamson County are asking for help in identifying two burglary suspects...
Investigators working to identify liquor store burglary suspects

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
As part of a collaboration between Carbondale Community High School and Circle K of SIU...
Backpacks for Success drive wraps up for final project on Wed.
At Pumpkins and Pines Farm in Pleasant Hill, the Haffner family is already down to five...
Christmas tree farmers say lower rainfall totals lead to fewer trees ready for harvest
An organization in Dexter, Missouri wants to make fostering more accessible for those willing...
Ezekiel’s Closet works to help Heartland foster families