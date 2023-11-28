Man killed in single-vehicle crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Monday night, November 27.

Emergency crews were called around 10 p.m. to the crash on Route KK, approximately 3 miles south of Essex.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Caleb E. Cockrell was driving a pickup truck southbound on Rte. KK when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a tree.

Cockrell died at the scene.

Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham said next of kin has been notified of Cockrell’s death.

MSHP said Cockrell was not wearing a seat belt and the truck was totaled in the crash.

Members of the Stoddard County Ambulance District, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and Essex Fire Department also responded to the scene.

