Man accused of trying to break into Cape Girardeau home

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trying to break into a home.

Clayton Anderson, 34, of Cape Girardeau, was charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office with misdemeanor second-degree property damage and second-degree trespass.

He was booked on a $2,500 cash-only bond.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 0-100 block of N. Ellis around 11 a.m. on Monday, November 27 for a report of a person trying to enter a home.

The victim reported a man she had not been in contact with since early September was trying to break in.

Investigators saw security camera video of Anderson knocking on the door, beating the door with his fist, kicking the door, pulling the door handle to try to get in and yelling at the victim inside.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother was inside the home at the time and feared for her life and the victim’s life, so she walked outside and pointed a handgun at him to get him to leave.

Police noted damage to the bolt latch on the door.

