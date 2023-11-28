Layoffs expected after U.S. Steel ‘indefinitely’ idles primary operations at Granite City facility

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – Layoffs are expected after U.S. Steel announced it would “indefinitely” idle primary operations at its Granite City facility.

A spokesperson for the company sent the following to First Alert 4 regarding the announcement Tuesday:

“U. S. Steel has indefinitely idled Granite City’s primary operations and will meet customer demand by leveraging the Company’s active iron and steelmaking facilities. This action was taken in order to help ensure melt capacity is balanced with our order book. Accordingly, the Company has sent the required notices to employees who potentially may be affected. We thank our employees for their contributions and will keep them informed throughout this process.”

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement regarding the layoffs:

“Two months ago, U.S. Steel handed out pink slips to 400 workers as they blamed the United Auto Workers strike for reduced steel demand. Today, with strong steel prices and operations resumed at the Big Three automakers, U.S. Steel is planning to make these layoffs permanent while putting another 600 jobs on the chopping block. It’s clear that these layoffs were never about the market and always about targeting organized workers. U.S. Steel must be held accountable.

“As U.S. Steel works to close up their union-represented shop in Granite City and move operations to a so-called “right-to-work” state, it’s clear that the company’s executives are more concerned with lining their own pockets than they are with the livelihoods of the workers who have built their company for generations. I will continue to closely monitor U.S. Steel’s Strategic Alternative Review Process as we maintain hopes that an American-owned company with strong labor relations can step in to better serve our highly-skilled workers and the Granite City community.”

According to Budzinski, the layoffs include hundreds of workers who were temporarily suspended in September when Blast Furnace B was idled. At the time, U.S. Steel said it was idling the last operating blast furnace at the Granite City Works plant because of “risk mitigation” after the announcement of the UAW autoworkers strike.

Illinois State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) released the below statement regarding the layoffs:

“I am disgusted and saddened to hear U.S. Steel’s plans to potentially layoff up to 1,000 employees in Madison County. Granite City employees and their families have provided loyal, skilled labor to the steel industry for decades, and U.S. Steel is pulling the rug out from under them. U.S. Steel should be doing everything it can to keep the Granite City steel mill operating at capacity, and I don’t see the company making that effort. I am willing to work with anyone to help keep these jobs in Granite City. My heart goes out to all the workers and families impacted, especially during the Holiday season. I join in the sadness and anger of the city of Granite City and the employees who have dedicated their livelihoods to the steel industry.”

Elik encouraged employees impacted by the layoff to contact the Southwestern Illinois workNET Center in Wood River to receive job search assistance and potential training opportunities.

In a statement, State Senator Erica Harriss (56th - Glen Carbon) said her office has been in contact with resources to help those impacted. Her full statement is below:

“The news of the closures and layoffs is devastating for our steelworkers, our families, and our entire community. As a granddaughter of a US Steel worker, I understand that these aren’t just jobs lost, but these are livelihoods and lives torn apart. The excuses for the closures will offer little comfort to the people who rely on these good-paying jobs to support their families.

“My staff and I are in contact with state, federal, and local resources to ensure we are in the best position to help constituents navigate the uncertain road ahead.

“Our community helped build this company over generations. US Steel is turning its back on our workers, our community, and our state. I stand with the hard-working people of our district and will do everything I can to support our families in the days and months ahead.”

In August, U.S. Steel rejected a billion-dollar buyout from rival Cleveland-Cliffs.

