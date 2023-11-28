Johnson City, Ill. police rescue 2 from burning home

JOHNSON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Police rescued two people from a burning home Tuesday morning, November 28.

According to Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton, they were called out around 6:50 a.m. to a house fire in the 300 block of W. 5th Street.

When they arrived, firefighters found the front and west side of the home on fire.

Before that, he said officers from the Johnston City Fire Department knocked out a back bedroom window and rescued two people who were inside the home. Both were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and are reportedly ok.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

Crews from Marion and Herrin, along with United EMS, helped at the scene.

