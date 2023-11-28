Jackson Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Christmas Parade will be Sunday, December 3.
The parade starts at 5 p.m.
According to organizers, parking on the following streets will be restricted starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday:
- Both sides of High St. from Madison St. to W. Main St.
- Both sides of Main St. from Farmington Rd. to Barton St.
- Both sides of Farmington Rd. from Adams St. to W. Main St.
- Both sides of Adams St. from Farmington Rd. to Daisy St.
According to Jackson police, vehicles parked in the area after 2 p.m. will be towed from the street at the owner’s expense.
The area around Farmington Road and W. Main Street will be closed at 3 p.m. for parade line up. The rest of the parade route will be closed at about 4:10 p.m. for the “Merry Mile” Christmas run that will follow the parade route. The route will remain closed with the parade starting at 5 p.m.
Parking will be restored to normal right after the parade.
