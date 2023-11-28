Jackson Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Christmas Parade will be Sunday, December 3.

The parade starts at 5 p.m.

According to organizers, parking on the following streets will be restricted starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday:

Both sides of High St. from Madison St. to W. Main St.

Both sides of Main St. from Farmington Rd. to Barton St.

Both sides of Farmington Rd. from Adams St. to W. Main St.

Both sides of Adams St. from Farmington Rd. to Daisy St.

According to Jackson police, vehicles parked in the area after 2 p.m. will be towed from the street at the owner’s expense.

The area around Farmington Road and W. Main Street will be closed at 3 p.m. for parade line up. The rest of the parade route will be closed at about 4:10 p.m. for the “Merry Mile” Christmas run that will follow the parade route. The route will remain closed with the parade starting at 5 p.m.

Parking will be restored to normal right after the parade.

