Illinois woman accused of threatening to shoot, sexually abuse children

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- An Illinois woman is accused of making threats while on video in online chatrooms with victims across the country.

Alexia N. Willie, also known as Jason L. Willie, 47, of Nashville, Illinois, is facing 14 felony counts of interstate communication of a threat to injure. She could be sentenced to up to 5 years’ in prison on each count.

According to the indictment, there were 14 instances in which Willie threatened to walk into schools or public restrooms to shoot or sexually abuse children.

“This indictment is a result of the public’s vigilance in reporting threats to law enforcement. The FBI will diligently investigate reports of threats, especially when directed to our most vulnerable,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Joe Rodriguez. “As always, we continue to ask the public to report immediately any online activity or behavior that appears suspicious.”

Willie’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024. A judge ordered she be held until trial.

