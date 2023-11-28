Illinois law aims to help those with conditions such as autism better communicate with police

QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois drivers can now disclose conditions such as autism with the Secretary of State’s Office to enhance communications with law enforcement.

House Bill 4825 was passed last year to give drivers with autism and other conditions a way to communicate more effectively in the event of a traffic stop, crash, or any other interaction with law enforcement.

HB 4825 is also intended to ease situations where tensions may escalate needlessly.

The Quincy Police Department has a similar program for people with communication disabilities.

Deputy Chief Mike Tyler said those with conditions can request an orange card that says “ALERT.” He said the program first started three years ago.

”What that does is it gives us an alert that the person isn’t probably being defiant, they’re not ignoring us or not answering our questions, but they have a disability that they’re suffering from,” Tyler said.

In the event of an individual interacting with police, they would present the officer with that orange card. With the state’s new registration program, information on a person’s condition will be tied to their vehicle registration and put into the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

“The more information the officers have before they even get up to the vehicle, the better,” Tyler said. “Then they can assess certain things and know ahead of time how to assess situations.”

Tyler said QPD’s program and the state’s program can help even if a driver decides to get out of the vehicle, which they’re not supposed to do.

“Maybe they’re not trying to run from us or do something, maybe they have a disability that we have to look at,” he said.

Adams County 911 Director Jessica Douglas said their job as dispatchers is to “paint the best picture” for first responders. When information is lacking, it can be difficult and potentially change the interaction police have with individuals.

“It’s important that we have all of the information relative to who the officers might encounter on the scene, available to them, any sort of caution information,” Douglas said.

QPD also has an address registration option, where residents can insert their address as a home where a person with a condition lives. Forms can be picked up and filled out at the department.

Click here to complete a certification form for impaired communication with a peace officer.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.