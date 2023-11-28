Ill. hunters harvest more than 53K deer 1st weekend of firearm season

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 53,348 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season.

The season was November 17-19. It ends Nov. 30-December 3.

Adams County

2021 - 1,311

2022 - 1,437

2023 - 1,423

Alexander County

2021 - 264

2022 - 239

2023 - 199

Bond County

2021 - 478

2022 - 537

2023 - 562

Boone County

2021 - 73

2022 - 71

2023 - 74

Brown County

2021 - 572

2022 - 655

2023 - 591

Bureau County

2021 - 612

2022 - 609

2023 - 695

Calhoun County

2021 - 427

2022 - 465

2023 - 476

Carroll County

2021 - 373

2022 - 331

2023 - 389

Cass County

2021 - 386

2022 - 423

2023 - 448

Champaign County

2021 - 143

2022 - 137

2023 - 144

Christian County

2021 - 376

2022 - 403

2023 - 417

Clark County

2021 - 692

2022 - 721

2023 - 721

Clay County

2021 - 765

2022 - 889

2023 - 1,007

Clinton County

2021 - 493

2022 - 606

2023 - 588

Coles County

2021 - 466

2022 - 487

2023 - 415

Crawford County

2021 - 635

2022 - 673

2023 - 729

Cumberland County

2021 - 531

2022 - 542

2023 - 511

Dekalb County

2021 - 87

2022 - 73

2023 - 83

Dewitt County

2021 - 195

2022 - 220

2023 - 220

Douglas County

2021 - 115

2022 - 120

2023 - 121

Edgar County

2021 - 370

2022 - 424

2023 - 413

Edwards County

2021 - 273

2022 - 317

2023 - 283

Effingham County

2021 - 637

2022 - 653

2023 - 696

Fayette County

2021 - 1106

2022 - 1184

2023 - 1166

Ford County

2021 - 81

2022 - 86

2023 - 85

Franklin County

2021 - 848

2022 - 956

2023 - 888

Fulton County

2021 - 1,154

2022 - 1,249

2023 - 1,296

Gallatin County

2021 - 253

2022 - 305

2023 - 306

Greene County

2021 - 612

2022 - 634

2023 - 624

Grundy County

2021 - 154

2022 - 172

2023 - 217

Hamilton County

2021 - 729

2022 - 741

2023 - 750

Hancock County

2021 - 1,001

2022 - 1,128

2023 - 992

Hardin County

2021 - 515

2022 - 548

2023 - 467

Henderson County

2021 - 262

2022 - 283

2023 - 320

Henry County

2021 - 268

2022 - 275

2023 - 321

Iroquois County

2021 - 282

2022 - 257

2023 - 344

Jackson County

2021 - 1,290

2022 - 1,484

2023 - 1,371

Jasper County

2021 - 715

2022 - 794

2023 - 784

Jefferson County

2021 - 1,228

2022 - 1,249

2023 - 1,286

Jersey County

2021 - 416

2022 - 425

2023 - 435

Jo Daviess County

2021 - 830

2022 - 843

2023 - 967

Johnson County

2021 - 866

2022 - 874

2023 - 749

Kane County

2021 - 27

2022 - 18

2023 - 27

Kankakee County

2021 - 140

2022 - 114

2023 - 138

Kendall County

2021 - 47

2022 - 43

2023 - 49

Knox County

2021 - 720

2022 - 737

2023 - 821

Lake County

2021 - 5

2022 - 5

2023 - 4

LaSalle County

2021 - 409

2022 - 427

2023 - 499

Lawrence County

2021 - 366

2022 - 399

2023 - 426

Lee County

2021 - 316

2022 - 314

2023 - 385

Livingston County

2021 - 312

2022 - 268

2023 - 310

Logan County

2021 - 217

2022 - 193

2023 - 215

Macon County

2021 - 148

2022 - 155

2023 - 135

Macoupin County

2021 - 1,003

2022 - 1,120

2023 - 1,077

Madison County

2021 - 460

2022 - 509

2023 - 484

Marion County

2021 - 998

2022 - 1,186

2023 - 1,202

Marshall County

2021 - 393

2022 - 412

2023 - 429

Mason County

2021 - 258

2022 - 249

2023 - 280

Massac County

2021 - 238

2022 - 268

2023 - 247

McDonough County

2021 - 488

2022 - 495

2023 - 528

McHenry County

2021 - 181

2022 - 129

2023 - 204

McLean County

2021 - 398

2022 - 349

2023 - 432

Menard County

2021 - 214

2022 - 215

2023 - 262

Mercer County

2021 - 538

2022 - 509

2023 - 600

Monroe County

2021 - 710

2022 - 856

2023 - 821

Montgomery County

2021 - 541

2022 - 619

2023 - 592

Morgan County

2021 - 364

2022 - 442

2023 - 432

Moultrie County

2021 - 146

2022 - 158

2023 - 156

Ogle County

2021 - 394

2022 - 356

2023 - 503

Peoria County

2021 - 567

2022 - 576

2023 - 581

Perry County

2021 - 783

2022 - 969

2023 - 941

Piatt County

2021 - 83

2022 - 89

2023 - 84

Pike County

2021 - 987

2022 - 1,129

2023 - 1,189

Pope County

2021 - 934

2022 - 1,068

2023 - 994

Pulaski County

2021 - 190

2022 - 222

2023 - 208

Putnam County

2021 - 236

2022 - 228

2023 - 244

Randolph County

2021 - 1,457

2022 - 1,518

2023 - 1,506

Richland County

2021 - 475

2022 - 487

2023 - 480

Rock Island County

2021 - 404

2022 - 408

2023 - 526

Saline County

2021 - 533

2022 - 628

2023 - 611

Sangamon County

2021 - 354

2022 - 327

2023 - 357

Schuyler County

2021 - 833

2022 - 904

2023 - 875

Scott County

2021 - 209

2022 - 190

2023 - 254

Shelby County

2021 - 864

2022 - 883

2023 - 895

St. Clair County

2021 - 529

2022 - 576

2023 - 560

Stark County

2021 - 113

2022 - 118

2023 - 150

Stephenson County

2021 - 370

2022 - 342

2023 - 375

Tazewell County

2021 - 339

2022 - 352

2023 - 377

Union County

2021 - 795

2022 - 812

2023 - 813

Vermilion County

2021 - 400

2022 - 369

2023 - 419

Wabash County

2021 - 118

2022 - 122

2023 - 126

Warren County

2021 - 288

2022 - 290

2023 - 337

Washington County

2021 - 672

2022 - 771

2023 - 747

Wayne County

2021 - 935

2022 - 1,015

2023 - 938

White County

2021 - 437

2022 - 553

2023 - 542

Whiteside County

2021 - 348

2022 - 335

2023 - 402

Will County

2021 - 123

2022 - 134

2023 - 167

Williamson County

2021 - 1,109

2022 - 1,287

2023 - 1,163

Winnebago County

2021 - 167

2022 - 154

2023 - 181

Woodford County

2021 - 397

2022 - 434

2023 - 475

Total

2021 - 48,964

2022 - 52,354

2023 - 53,348

In 2022, hunters took 52,354 deer during the same period.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 8-10

late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14

archery deer season through Jan. 14. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer season)

You can visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website for more information about deer hunting and open counties.

