Ill. hunters harvest more than 53K deer 1st weekend of firearm season

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 53,348 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season.

The season was November 17-19. It ends Nov. 30-December 3.

Adams County

  • 2021 - 1,311
  • 2022 - 1,437
  • 2023 - 1,423

Alexander County

  • 2021 - 264
  • 2022 - 239
  • 2023 - 199

Bond County

  • 2021 - 478
  • 2022 - 537
  • 2023 - 562

Boone County

  • 2021 - 73
  • 2022 - 71
  • 2023 - 74

Brown County

  • 2021 - 572
  • 2022 - 655
  • 2023 - 591

Bureau County

  • 2021 - 612
  • 2022 - 609
  • 2023 - 695

Calhoun County

  • 2021 - 427
  • 2022 - 465
  • 2023 - 476

Carroll County

  • 2021 - 373
  • 2022 - 331
  • 2023 - 389

Cass County

  • 2021 - 386
  • 2022 - 423
  • 2023 - 448

Champaign County

  • 2021 - 143
  • 2022 - 137
  • 2023 - 144

Christian County

  • 2021 - 376
  • 2022 - 403
  • 2023 - 417

Clark County

  • 2021 - 692
  • 2022 - 721
  • 2023 - 721

Clay County

  • 2021 - 765
  • 2022 - 889
  • 2023 - 1,007

Clinton County

  • 2021 - 493
  • 2022 - 606
  • 2023 - 588

Coles County

  • 2021 - 466
  • 2022 - 487
  • 2023 - 415

Crawford County

  • 2021 - 635
  • 2022 - 673
  • 2023 - 729

Cumberland County

  • 2021 - 531
  • 2022 - 542
  • 2023 - 511

Dekalb County

  • 2021 - 87
  • 2022 - 73
  • 2023 - 83

Dewitt County

  • 2021 - 195
  • 2022 - 220
  • 2023 - 220

Douglas County

  • 2021 - 115
  • 2022 - 120
  • 2023 - 121

Edgar County

  • 2021 - 370
  • 2022 - 424
  • 2023 - 413

Edwards County

  • 2021 - 273
  • 2022 - 317
  • 2023 - 283

Effingham County

  • 2021 - 637
  • 2022 - 653
  • 2023 - 696

Fayette County

  • 2021 - 1106
  • 2022 - 1184
  • 2023 - 1166

Ford County

  • 2021 - 81
  • 2022 - 86
  • 2023 - 85

Franklin County

  • 2021 - 848
  • 2022 - 956
  • 2023 - 888

Fulton County

  • 2021 - 1,154
  • 2022 - 1,249
  • 2023 - 1,296

Gallatin County

  • 2021 - 253
  • 2022 - 305
  • 2023 - 306

Greene County

  • 2021 - 612
  • 2022 - 634
  • 2023 - 624

Grundy County

  • 2021 - 154
  • 2022 - 172
  • 2023 - 217

Hamilton County

  • 2021 - 729
  • 2022 - 741
  • 2023 - 750

Hancock County

  • 2021 - 1,001
  • 2022 - 1,128
  • 2023 - 992

Hardin County

  • 2021 - 515
  • 2022 - 548
  • 2023 - 467

Henderson County

  • 2021 - 262
  • 2022 - 283
  • 2023 - 320

Henry County

  • 2021 - 268
  • 2022 - 275
  • 2023 - 321

Iroquois County

  • 2021 - 282
  • 2022 - 257
  • 2023 - 344

Jackson County

  • 2021 - 1,290
  • 2022 - 1,484
  • 2023 - 1,371

Jasper County

  • 2021 - 715
  • 2022 - 794
  • 2023 - 784

Jefferson County

  • 2021 - 1,228
  • 2022 - 1,249
  • 2023 - 1,286

Jersey County

  • 2021 - 416
  • 2022 - 425
  • 2023 - 435

Jo Daviess County

  • 2021 - 830
  • 2022 - 843
  • 2023 - 967

Johnson County

  • 2021 - 866
  • 2022 - 874
  • 2023 - 749

Kane County

  • 2021 - 27
  • 2022 - 18
  • 2023 - 27

Kankakee County

  • 2021 - 140
  • 2022 - 114
  • 2023 - 138

Kendall County

  • 2021 - 47
  • 2022 - 43
  • 2023 - 49

Knox County

  • 2021 - 720
  • 2022 - 737
  • 2023 - 821

Lake County

  • 2021 - 5
  • 2022 - 5
  • 2023 - 4

LaSalle County

  • 2021 - 409
  • 2022 - 427
  • 2023 - 499

Lawrence County

  • 2021 - 366
  • 2022 - 399
  • 2023 - 426

Lee County

  • 2021 - 316
  • 2022 - 314
  • 2023 - 385

Livingston County

  • 2021 - 312
  • 2022 - 268
  • 2023 - 310

Logan County

  • 2021 - 217
  • 2022 - 193
  • 2023 - 215

Macon County

  • 2021 - 148
  • 2022 - 155
  • 2023 - 135

Macoupin County

  • 2021 - 1,003
  • 2022 - 1,120
  • 2023 - 1,077

Madison County

  • 2021 - 460
  • 2022 - 509
  • 2023 - 484

Marion County

  • 2021 - 998
  • 2022 - 1,186
  • 2023 - 1,202

Marshall County

  • 2021 - 393
  • 2022 - 412
  • 2023 - 429

Mason County

  • 2021 - 258
  • 2022 - 249
  • 2023 - 280

Massac County

  • 2021 - 238
  • 2022 - 268
  • 2023 - 247

McDonough County

  • 2021 - 488
  • 2022 - 495
  • 2023 - 528

McHenry County

  • 2021 - 181
  • 2022 - 129
  • 2023 - 204

McLean County

  • 2021 - 398
  • 2022 - 349
  • 2023 - 432

Menard County

  • 2021 - 214
  • 2022 - 215
  • 2023 - 262

Mercer County

  • 2021 - 538
  • 2022 - 509
  • 2023 - 600

Monroe County

  • 2021 - 710
  • 2022 - 856
  • 2023 - 821

Montgomery County

  • 2021 - 541
  • 2022 - 619
  • 2023 - 592

Morgan County

  • 2021 - 364
  • 2022 - 442
  • 2023 - 432

Moultrie County

  • 2021 - 146
  • 2022 - 158
  • 2023 - 156

Ogle County

  • 2021 - 394
  • 2022 - 356
  • 2023 - 503

Peoria County

  • 2021 - 567
  • 2022 - 576
  • 2023 - 581

Perry County

  • 2021 - 783
  • 2022 - 969
  • 2023 - 941

Piatt County

  • 2021 - 83
  • 2022 - 89
  • 2023 - 84

Pike County

  • 2021 - 987
  • 2022 - 1,129
  • 2023 - 1,189

Pope County

  • 2021 - 934
  • 2022 - 1,068
  • 2023 - 994

Pulaski County

  • 2021 - 190
  • 2022 - 222
  • 2023 - 208

Putnam County

  • 2021 - 236
  • 2022 - 228
  • 2023 - 244

Randolph County

  • 2021 - 1,457
  • 2022 - 1,518
  • 2023 - 1,506

Richland County

  • 2021 - 475
  • 2022 - 487
  • 2023 - 480

Rock Island County

  • 2021 - 404
  • 2022 - 408
  • 2023 - 526

Saline County

  • 2021 - 533
  • 2022 - 628
  • 2023 - 611

Sangamon County

  • 2021 - 354
  • 2022 - 327
  • 2023 - 357

Schuyler County

  • 2021 - 833
  • 2022 - 904
  • 2023 - 875

Scott County

  • 2021 - 209
  • 2022 - 190
  • 2023 - 254

Shelby County

  • 2021 - 864
  • 2022 - 883
  • 2023 - 895

St. Clair County

  • 2021 - 529
  • 2022 - 576
  • 2023 - 560

Stark County

  • 2021 - 113
  • 2022 - 118
  • 2023 - 150

Stephenson County

  • 2021 - 370
  • 2022 - 342
  • 2023 - 375

Tazewell County

  • 2021 - 339
  • 2022 - 352
  • 2023 - 377

Union County

  • 2021 - 795
  • 2022 - 812
  • 2023 - 813

Vermilion County

  • 2021 - 400
  • 2022 - 369
  • 2023 - 419

Wabash County

  • 2021 - 118
  • 2022 - 122
  • 2023 - 126

Warren County

  • 2021 - 288
  • 2022 - 290
  • 2023 - 337

Washington County

  • 2021 - 672
  • 2022 - 771
  • 2023 - 747

Wayne County

  • 2021 - 935
  • 2022 - 1,015
  • 2023 - 938

White County

  • 2021 - 437
  • 2022 - 553
  • 2023 - 542

Whiteside County

  • 2021 - 348
  • 2022 - 335
  • 2023 - 402

Will County

  • 2021 - 123
  • 2022 - 134
  • 2023 - 167

Williamson County

  • 2021 - 1,109
  • 2022 - 1,287
  • 2023 - 1,163

Winnebago County

  • 2021 - 167
  • 2022 - 154
  • 2023 - 181

Woodford County

  • 2021 - 397
  • 2022 - 434
  • 2023 - 475

Total

  • 2021 - 48,964
  • 2022 - 52,354
  • 2023 - 53,348

In 2022, hunters took 52,354 deer during the same period.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

  • muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 8-10
  • late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14
  • archery deer season through Jan. 14. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer season)

You can visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website for more information about deer hunting and open counties.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

