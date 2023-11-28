Ill. hunters harvest more than 53K deer 1st weekend of firearm season
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 53,348 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season.
The season was November 17-19. It ends Nov. 30-December 3.
Adams County
- 2021 - 1,311
- 2022 - 1,437
- 2023 - 1,423
Alexander County
- 2021 - 264
- 2022 - 239
- 2023 - 199
Bond County
- 2021 - 478
- 2022 - 537
- 2023 - 562
Boone County
- 2021 - 73
- 2022 - 71
- 2023 - 74
Brown County
- 2021 - 572
- 2022 - 655
- 2023 - 591
Bureau County
- 2021 - 612
- 2022 - 609
- 2023 - 695
Calhoun County
- 2021 - 427
- 2022 - 465
- 2023 - 476
Carroll County
- 2021 - 373
- 2022 - 331
- 2023 - 389
Cass County
- 2021 - 386
- 2022 - 423
- 2023 - 448
Champaign County
- 2021 - 143
- 2022 - 137
- 2023 - 144
Christian County
- 2021 - 376
- 2022 - 403
- 2023 - 417
Clark County
- 2021 - 692
- 2022 - 721
- 2023 - 721
Clay County
- 2021 - 765
- 2022 - 889
- 2023 - 1,007
Clinton County
- 2021 - 493
- 2022 - 606
- 2023 - 588
Coles County
- 2021 - 466
- 2022 - 487
- 2023 - 415
Crawford County
- 2021 - 635
- 2022 - 673
- 2023 - 729
Cumberland County
- 2021 - 531
- 2022 - 542
- 2023 - 511
Dekalb County
- 2021 - 87
- 2022 - 73
- 2023 - 83
Dewitt County
- 2021 - 195
- 2022 - 220
- 2023 - 220
Douglas County
- 2021 - 115
- 2022 - 120
- 2023 - 121
Edgar County
- 2021 - 370
- 2022 - 424
- 2023 - 413
Edwards County
- 2021 - 273
- 2022 - 317
- 2023 - 283
Effingham County
- 2021 - 637
- 2022 - 653
- 2023 - 696
Fayette County
- 2021 - 1106
- 2022 - 1184
- 2023 - 1166
Ford County
- 2021 - 81
- 2022 - 86
- 2023 - 85
Franklin County
- 2021 - 848
- 2022 - 956
- 2023 - 888
Fulton County
- 2021 - 1,154
- 2022 - 1,249
- 2023 - 1,296
Gallatin County
- 2021 - 253
- 2022 - 305
- 2023 - 306
Greene County
- 2021 - 612
- 2022 - 634
- 2023 - 624
Grundy County
- 2021 - 154
- 2022 - 172
- 2023 - 217
Hamilton County
- 2021 - 729
- 2022 - 741
- 2023 - 750
Hancock County
- 2021 - 1,001
- 2022 - 1,128
- 2023 - 992
Hardin County
- 2021 - 515
- 2022 - 548
- 2023 - 467
Henderson County
- 2021 - 262
- 2022 - 283
- 2023 - 320
Henry County
- 2021 - 268
- 2022 - 275
- 2023 - 321
Iroquois County
- 2021 - 282
- 2022 - 257
- 2023 - 344
Jackson County
- 2021 - 1,290
- 2022 - 1,484
- 2023 - 1,371
Jasper County
- 2021 - 715
- 2022 - 794
- 2023 - 784
Jefferson County
- 2021 - 1,228
- 2022 - 1,249
- 2023 - 1,286
Jersey County
- 2021 - 416
- 2022 - 425
- 2023 - 435
Jo Daviess County
- 2021 - 830
- 2022 - 843
- 2023 - 967
Johnson County
- 2021 - 866
- 2022 - 874
- 2023 - 749
Kane County
- 2021 - 27
- 2022 - 18
- 2023 - 27
Kankakee County
- 2021 - 140
- 2022 - 114
- 2023 - 138
Kendall County
- 2021 - 47
- 2022 - 43
- 2023 - 49
Knox County
- 2021 - 720
- 2022 - 737
- 2023 - 821
Lake County
- 2021 - 5
- 2022 - 5
- 2023 - 4
LaSalle County
- 2021 - 409
- 2022 - 427
- 2023 - 499
Lawrence County
- 2021 - 366
- 2022 - 399
- 2023 - 426
Lee County
- 2021 - 316
- 2022 - 314
- 2023 - 385
Livingston County
- 2021 - 312
- 2022 - 268
- 2023 - 310
Logan County
- 2021 - 217
- 2022 - 193
- 2023 - 215
Macon County
- 2021 - 148
- 2022 - 155
- 2023 - 135
Macoupin County
- 2021 - 1,003
- 2022 - 1,120
- 2023 - 1,077
Madison County
- 2021 - 460
- 2022 - 509
- 2023 - 484
Marion County
- 2021 - 998
- 2022 - 1,186
- 2023 - 1,202
Marshall County
- 2021 - 393
- 2022 - 412
- 2023 - 429
Mason County
- 2021 - 258
- 2022 - 249
- 2023 - 280
Massac County
- 2021 - 238
- 2022 - 268
- 2023 - 247
McDonough County
- 2021 - 488
- 2022 - 495
- 2023 - 528
McHenry County
- 2021 - 181
- 2022 - 129
- 2023 - 204
McLean County
- 2021 - 398
- 2022 - 349
- 2023 - 432
Menard County
- 2021 - 214
- 2022 - 215
- 2023 - 262
Mercer County
- 2021 - 538
- 2022 - 509
- 2023 - 600
Monroe County
- 2021 - 710
- 2022 - 856
- 2023 - 821
Montgomery County
- 2021 - 541
- 2022 - 619
- 2023 - 592
Morgan County
- 2021 - 364
- 2022 - 442
- 2023 - 432
Moultrie County
- 2021 - 146
- 2022 - 158
- 2023 - 156
Ogle County
- 2021 - 394
- 2022 - 356
- 2023 - 503
Peoria County
- 2021 - 567
- 2022 - 576
- 2023 - 581
Perry County
- 2021 - 783
- 2022 - 969
- 2023 - 941
Piatt County
- 2021 - 83
- 2022 - 89
- 2023 - 84
Pike County
- 2021 - 987
- 2022 - 1,129
- 2023 - 1,189
Pope County
- 2021 - 934
- 2022 - 1,068
- 2023 - 994
Pulaski County
- 2021 - 190
- 2022 - 222
- 2023 - 208
Putnam County
- 2021 - 236
- 2022 - 228
- 2023 - 244
Randolph County
- 2021 - 1,457
- 2022 - 1,518
- 2023 - 1,506
Richland County
- 2021 - 475
- 2022 - 487
- 2023 - 480
Rock Island County
- 2021 - 404
- 2022 - 408
- 2023 - 526
Saline County
- 2021 - 533
- 2022 - 628
- 2023 - 611
Sangamon County
- 2021 - 354
- 2022 - 327
- 2023 - 357
Schuyler County
- 2021 - 833
- 2022 - 904
- 2023 - 875
Scott County
- 2021 - 209
- 2022 - 190
- 2023 - 254
Shelby County
- 2021 - 864
- 2022 - 883
- 2023 - 895
St. Clair County
- 2021 - 529
- 2022 - 576
- 2023 - 560
Stark County
- 2021 - 113
- 2022 - 118
- 2023 - 150
Stephenson County
- 2021 - 370
- 2022 - 342
- 2023 - 375
Tazewell County
- 2021 - 339
- 2022 - 352
- 2023 - 377
Union County
- 2021 - 795
- 2022 - 812
- 2023 - 813
Vermilion County
- 2021 - 400
- 2022 - 369
- 2023 - 419
Wabash County
- 2021 - 118
- 2022 - 122
- 2023 - 126
Warren County
- 2021 - 288
- 2022 - 290
- 2023 - 337
Washington County
- 2021 - 672
- 2022 - 771
- 2023 - 747
Wayne County
- 2021 - 935
- 2022 - 1,015
- 2023 - 938
White County
- 2021 - 437
- 2022 - 553
- 2023 - 542
Whiteside County
- 2021 - 348
- 2022 - 335
- 2023 - 402
Will County
- 2021 - 123
- 2022 - 134
- 2023 - 167
Williamson County
- 2021 - 1,109
- 2022 - 1,287
- 2023 - 1,163
Winnebago County
- 2021 - 167
- 2022 - 154
- 2023 - 181
Woodford County
- 2021 - 397
- 2022 - 434
- 2023 - 475
Total
- 2021 - 48,964
- 2022 - 52,354
- 2023 - 53,348
In 2022, hunters took 52,354 deer during the same period.
Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
- muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 8-10
- late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14
- archery deer season through Jan. 14. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer season)
You can visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website for more information about deer hunting and open counties.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.