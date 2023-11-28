First Alert Tuesday Outlook

Today will be the chilliest day of the week before a modest warming trend starts on Wednesday. A dry cold front has pushed through overnight, with a surge of slightly colder air moving in from the northwest this morning. Today will be sunny and a few degrees cooler than Monday, but on the other hand winds should be lighter especially by afternoon and evening. Highs today will range from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s south.

Wednesday will see the return of southwest winds, which should push afternoon highs into the 50s…although with a cool breeze. Clouds increase Wednesday night…and rain arrives on Thursday. In fact the period from late morning Thursday to late morning Friday is looking very soggy with a soaking rain likely. The weekend continues to look partly cloudy and seasonably cool, although a weak upper system may bring a few showers by Sunday evening.

