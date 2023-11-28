Heartland Votes
First Alert: Chilliest day of the week ahead of warming trend

This afternoon will be sunny, but it will be very chilly.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A warming trend is on the way, but we’ll have to get through one more cold day first.

Today is looking to be the chilliest day of the week, thanks to a dry cold front that pushed through overnight.

Highs today will range from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s south.

Skies will also be sunny and winds should be lighter.

Wednesday is looking warmer with the return of southwest winds.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s.

Clouds increase Wednesday night and rain arrives Thursday.

Late Thursday morning through late Friday morning is looking very soggy with soaking rain likely.

The weekend will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool in the 50s, with a few showers possible by Sunday evening.

